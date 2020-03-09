Man Up Movie - Thomas Guy, Benjamin Voisin, Laurent Lucas, Isabelle Carré

Man Up Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Tom, 16, is a sensitive teenager who is about to enter a new high school after being expelled.

He intends to find his place, make friends and seduce the girl he loves.

Tom needs the support of his older brother, Leo, a true mentor, who is working to make him a “cool kid”.

However, Leo's fraternal benevolence hides a destructive temperament... Will Tom be able to grow up finding his own path?

Cast: Thomas Guy, Benjamin Voisin, Laurent Lucas, Isabelle Carré Directed by Benjamin Parent Country: France