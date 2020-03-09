Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry's father 'happy' after star's pregnancy news

Katy Perry's father 'happy' after star's pregnancy news

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry's father 'happy' after star's pregnancy news

Katy Perry's father 'happy' after star's pregnancy news

Katy Perry's father 'happy' after star's pregnancy news The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker announced last week she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and her dad Keith has now said her family - including mother Mary - are "pleased" she is starting a family of her own.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Keith said: Keith also claimed he and Mary - who are both pastors - knew about the pregnancy "very early on".

Meanwhile, Katy recently said her mother spoiled the elaborate pregnancy reveal she had planned for her family.

The singer decided to print the news onto a wine label as a fun way to break the news to her loved ones, but her mother foiled the plan when she spotted the wine bottle on an impromptu visit to her daughter's house.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret — she’s pregnant

Katy Perry has revealed she’s pregnant in a very show business way. The 35-year-old pop star showed...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/raRmuEq… 3 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/raRmuEqfii 3 hours ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news - Music News #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/iBIpEYtRfE 3 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/ozpp576M… 4 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/ozpp576MYx 4 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news - Katy Perry announced she was expecting her firs… https://t.co/jpIYklUR8v 5 hours ago

MeetMusicLovers

MeetMusicLovers Katy Perry announced she was expecting her first child in the music video for Never Worn White. https://t.co/0tSIdM10MB 5 hours ago

spunkymunkeymus

SPUNKY ⓂUNKEY https://t.co/YVOY0ugphn - Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news - https://t.co/HhTuE0wPMN 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news [Video]Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news

Katy Perry's dad Keith is thrilled his daughter is set to become a new mum.?The 35-year-old singer announced the happy pregnancy news in her Never Worn White music video, which she dropped on Wednesday..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final [Video]Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday had a look round the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she will give her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.