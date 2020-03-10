Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 43:21s - Published < > Embed
President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus following the Dow's largest single-day plunge in history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

batespm4abbey

batespm RT @KTVU: TUNE IN: President Trump provides an update on coronavirus outbreak in US https://t.co/KjFaQodtrQ https://t.co/T6lThMFv1r 2 hours ago

MyBostonNews

My Boston News RT @NECN: WATCH LIVE: President Trump provides update on coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/1vJp3OIIhx 2 hours ago

KTVU

KTVU TUNE IN: President Trump provides an update on coronavirus outbreak in US https://t.co/KjFaQodtrQ https://t.co/T6lThMFv1r 2 hours ago

NECN

NECN WATCH LIVE: President Trump provides update on coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/1vJp3OIIhx 2 hours ago

raphaellaN

OCONUS LURES shadowbanned the patient had no contact with President Trump or VP Pence during the conference. "And I can tell you, when the pr… https://t.co/F3Xow54XfM 22 hours ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @nbcbayarea: WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence provides an update from the White House on a coronavirus task force. https://t.co/fvq… 3 days ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence provides an update from the White House on a coronavirus task force. https://t.co/fvqmlTY8tv 3 days ago

kd3in1

KD3in1 Vice President Pence provides update on Trump administration's response to coronavirus | https://t.co/uXrHvVi7tH:… https://t.co/t0QT9qXlQB 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States [Video]Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed an additional 37 cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number to 142 in New York. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published

Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine [Video]Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine

U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.