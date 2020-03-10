Angelina Jolie praises girl power as daughters recover from surgeries 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published Angelina Jolie praises girl power as daughters recover from surgeries Two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids have undergone surgery this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MSN International Edition Jolie on girl power as daughters recover from surgeries https://t.co/w1qnnu1Wj5 3 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Angelina Jolie praises girl power as daughters recover from surgeries – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/6rb7hbXdic 6 hours ago People Magazine SA Angelina Jolie praises girl power as daughters recover from surgeries - https://t.co/x9KMyvh3Vl 8 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Angelina Jolie praises girl power as daughters recover from surgeries… https://t.co/SFR2rUQRhT 8 hours ago WENN Angelina Jolie Praises Girl Power As Daughters Recover From Surgeries https://t.co/QjpCIxEo9Z 17 hours ago