Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.
'You're full of s***': Joe Biden gets in heated gun control debate with Detroit auto plant worker

The worker, among a group surrounding Biden at the Fiat Chrysler plant, accused Biden of "actively...
USATODAY.com - Published


