Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears

The Academy of World Languages in Evanston got a major scrubdown Tuesday after a staff member voluntarily self quarantined following possible COVID-19 exposure.

The canceled international trips spanned the entire school district and would have taken 223 students to Italy, England, Spain, Belgium, Bahamas and the Philippines in April and May.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cincinnati Public Schools suspends travel, closes at least one school amid coronavirus fears

Cincinnati Public Schools is halting all international and domestic travel and closing at least one...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillGRinehart

Bill Rinehart RT @ambriehlc: Cincinnati Public Schools closed one of its schools today and is taking preventative measures on travel. Read how the distri… 1 hour ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears… https://t.co/mAgPfhgNzV 4 hours ago

ambriehlc

no ceilings Cincinnati Public Schools closed one of its schools today and is taking preventative measures on travel. Read how t… https://t.co/HkX2mQC2sY 6 hours ago

LucyMayCincy

Lucy May CPS cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 worries https://t.co/Xx9BomWyRI 6 hours ago

itsTScott

Tammie Scott Academy of World Languages cancels classes as staff member enters self-quarantine for COVID-19 https://t.co/rqqguwmFEv 8 hours ago

NOUSERAMESLEFT

DEBBIE SCHUBERT RT @WCPO: The Academy of World Languages in Evanston canceled classes today after learning a staff member was in voluntary self-quarantine… 9 hours ago

ToddsNerdCave

Todd Gill Hooray, looks like the Coronavirus might have finally reached my neck of the woods. Good thing I stocked up on toil… https://t.co/69g7kcVU7w 9 hours ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 The Academy of World Languages in Evanston canceled classes today after learning a staff member was in voluntary se… https://t.co/oCW8ZTDNjx 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

With a CPS worker testing positive for the coronavirus, the Chicago Public School District said, for now, there are no plans to cancel classes and that cleaning efforts throughout city schools are..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published

Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns

Some schools were closed while several colleges canceled classes and moved toward online class delivery due to coronavirus concerns. Joe Vazquez reports.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.