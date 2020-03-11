Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Best Cocktail Menu in the World

The Best Cocktail Menu in the World

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:43s - Published < > Embed
The Best Cocktail Menu in the World

The Best Cocktail Menu in the World

Trick Dog in San Francisco is one of the most popular bars in the Bay Area thanks to its innovative and fun cocktail creations.

The hot spot holds the title of “World’s Best Cocktail Menu”.

In 2013, Josh Harris co-founded Trick Dog with a vision of changing the menu every six months, which has been a huge success!

Every menu design relates to something that’s relevant outside of the bar experience.

However, it’s not just about the unique drinks.

Sales from Trick Dog’s semi-annual menus are donated to local charities, with nearly $90,000 to partnering nonprofits through menu sales and other related events.

The Trick Dog team is all about being a part of and giving back to the community!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Best Cocktail Menu in the World

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream The Best Cocktail Menu in the World instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News San Francisco's Trick Dog bar has the best cocktail menu in the world https://t.co/B3b402QNnU https://t.co/qXeb6250d5 4 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 San Francisco's Trick Dog bar has the best cocktail menu in the world https://t.co/aA1OGGWiYM… https://t.co/6KjNx4Q8zY 4 hours ago

SDeitertNews

@ShaneDeitert RT @ABC11_WTVD: San Francisco's Trick Dog bar has the best cocktail menu in the world https://t.co/BSAjhbxlzh 4 hours ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews San Francisco's Trick Dog bar has the best cocktail menu in the world https://t.co/BSAjhbxlzh 4 hours ago

_TheNorthPoint_

The North Point #mainerestaurantweek from 6-9pm. $25 three course menu. Cocktail/small bite pairing just $17 until 10pm. .… https://t.co/5VHwtYSqVv 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kicking Off Vacation Week with a Free Cruise! [Video]Kicking Off Vacation Week with a Free Cruise!

One of the best things about planning a vacation is having the ability to look forward to warm weather, adventure and relaxation. All week long we are going to give you plenty of ideas for your next..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.