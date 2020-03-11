Global  

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Searching For Location For New Factory In The Central US

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was looking for locations for a new factory in the central U.S. According to Business Insider, the factory would focus on building its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck.

Musk unveiled the Cybetruck November 2019 and received a mix of reactions.

Some liked the angular design of the truck’s body, while others mocked it.

Even then, Musk reported receiving more than 250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck.
