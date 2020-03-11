Kodak Black due in Niagara County court 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:27s - Published Kodak Black due in Niagara County court Rapper Kodak Black is due in a Niagara County Courtroom, to take a plea deal to charges lodged when he tried coming into the US from Canada.

Kodak Black due in Niagara County court ALLEGED ATTACK."KODAK BLACK", THEINFAMOUS RAPPER--WHO, LAST YEAR,WALKED OUT OF THENIAGARA COUNTY JAILWITH HUNDREDSFANNED IN FRONT OFHIS FACE--IS EXPECTED BACK INCOURT TODAY--IN NIAGARA COUNTY--TO TAKE A PLEA DEAL.HE WAS "ONE" OF"FOUR MEN"ARRESTED ABOUT AYEAR AGO--AT THE "LEWISTON-QUEENSTON BRIDGE."STATE POLICE SAY HEHAD "MARIJUANA" AND"A LOADED GUN" IN HISCAR--WHEN HE TRIED TOCROSS THE BORDER,INTO THE U-S.







Tweets about this CashMoneyJake RT @news4buffalo: Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the Niagara County Courtho… 3 days ago WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Niagara County, NY – Embattled rapper Kodak Black.... https://t.co/1PZTThiFMy #keepitlockd 4 days ago KENNIS FM Kodak Black Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge in New York __ Kodak Black, who is already serving a 46-month fe… https://t.co/FVigNiaJle 5 days ago pete spy RT @TheBuffaloNews: Rap star Kodak Black pleads guilty to Niagara County gun possession charge https://t.co/K1KXQaTqXI 5 days ago FlyestAround Kodak Black is facing two to seven years in prison for the gun charge in Niagara County. https://t.co/QEvkJQonS4 5 days ago The Buffalo News Rap star Kodak Black pleads guilty to Niagara County gun possession charge https://t.co/K1KXQaTqXI 6 days ago Marcus Owens Rap star Kodak Black pleads guilty to Niagara County gun possession charge https://t.co/A6LFKf9ZJF via @YouTube 6 days ago Nine5Four Magazine Damn more bad news for the homie 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to a gun charge in Niagara County… https://t.co/3bWPZ5VuFQ 6 days ago