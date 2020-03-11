Global  

Kodak Black due in Niagara County court

Kodak Black due in Niagara County court

Kodak Black due in Niagara County court

Rapper Kodak Black is due in a Niagara County Courtroom, to take a plea deal to charges lodged when he tried coming into the US from Canada.

Kodak Black due in Niagara County court

ALLEGED ATTACK."KODAK BLACK", THEINFAMOUS RAPPER--WHO, LAST YEAR,WALKED OUT OF THENIAGARA COUNTY JAILWITH HUNDREDSFANNED IN FRONT OFHIS FACE--IS EXPECTED BACK INCOURT TODAY--IN NIAGARA COUNTY--TO TAKE A PLEA DEAL.HE WAS "ONE" OF"FOUR MEN"ARRESTED ABOUT AYEAR AGO--AT THE "LEWISTON-QUEENSTON BRIDGE."STATE POLICE SAY HEHAD "MARIJUANA" AND"A LOADED GUN" IN HISCAR--WHEN HE TRIED TOCROSS THE BORDER,INTO THE U-S.




Kodak Black case adjourned

Kodak Black case adjourned

The case against Kodak Black in Niagara County was adjourned Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published
Kodak Black expected in court

Kodak Black expected in court

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office tells us Bill Kapri, known as Kodak Black, will be in court and is expected to take a plea.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published
