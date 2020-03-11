What It’s Like To Be On Coronavirus Lockdown In Italy

We spoke to residents to find out what life is like under lockdown.

Italy has imposed a quarantine on the entire country in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, telling its some 60 million residents to stay at home as travel restrictions are put in place and public gatherings are banned.

Watch VideoItaly's government has placed millions of people in the northern part of the country on...

The government has put a quarter of the population under lockdown to try to halt the spread of the...