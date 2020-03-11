Global  

China coronavirus hotel collapse: Man rescued after 69 hours

A man was rescued from a deadly hotel collapse in Quanzhou, China, after being trapped for nearly three days.
China: 'Coronavirus quarantine' hotel collapses, trapping dozens

Up to 70 people are trapped following the collapse of a hotel in eastern China. The building was...
Chinese man survives 69 hours trapped in rubble of fallen coronavirus quarantine hotel

A man survived nearly 70 hours under the rubble from a collapsed coronavirus quarantine hotel in...
Rescue dog gets foot infection after helping save six people from China's collapsed coronavirus hotel [Video]Rescue dog gets foot infection after helping save six people from China's collapsed coronavirus hotel

A heroic rescue dog has got a foot infection after helping save six people from collapsed coronavirus hotel in southern China. The touching video, shot in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on..

After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel [Video]After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel

A mother and her son were rescued from the rubble two days after a collapsed quarantine hotel in China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

