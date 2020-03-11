Global  

Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host

Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host

Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host

Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host Lucas has been confirmed as the new co-host alongside Noel Fielding, while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back as judges.

Matt Lucas, via statement Matt Lucas, via statement Lucas' new co-stars seemingly approve of his appointment.

Fielding compared the pairing to clay stop-motion duo Chas and Morph.

Noel Fielding, via statement
Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as Great British Bake Off host

Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as Great British Bake Off hostThe former Little Britain star replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding
Great British Bake Off: Matt Lucas named as new co-host alongside Noel Fielding

The new co-host of the primetime hit show the Great British Bake Off has been announced.
