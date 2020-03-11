Shadow chancellor on the budget

Global  

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says there are serious flaws in Rishi Sunak’s first ever budget.
Government spending nowhere near scale required, warns John McDonnell

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has condemned the level of Government spending ahead of this...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Boris Johnson must not use coronavirus to delay vital decisions on climate crisis, John McDonnell insists

In pre-Budget speech, shadow chancellor also urges PM to 'get a grip' of situation and reassure...
Independent - Published


