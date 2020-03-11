Global  

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in jail after sexual assault...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •The AgeContactMusic


Weinstein lawyers seek five years in jail for sex crime conviction

Lawyers for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted last month of rape and...
Reuters - Published


Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing [Video]Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

Celebrities have reacted react to Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:52Published

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following last month’s conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. Judge James Burke also ordered the disgraced Hollywood mogul to..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:58Published

