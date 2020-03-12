Global  

Five goal third period pushes Komets past Thunder

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Hey good evening everyone..

Well shotout to komets play by play voice shane albahrani for the assist on this stat..get this... coming into the night, the k's were 27-3 this season in games where they've scored first...???and tonight, they were scoring early and often... komets hosting the wichita thunder at the coliseum..???no goals for either team in the first period, but the k's absolutely exploded in the second... brady shaw gets fort wayne on the board just two minutes into the period..???wichita would answer just 40 seconds later, but it was all komets after that... drake rymsha doing it himself... k's re-take the lead, and they're not giving it back..???still in the second period, k's on the power play... and it's shawn szydwloski striking again on special teams..

His 15th of the season... it's 3- 1..???just over a minute later, komets add another... mason bergh takes advantage of the empty net off the rebound... makes it 4-1 in favor of the orange and black..

???and they're still not done... this time it's bergh with the long look-ahead to shaw... brady burries it in the back of the net... his second of the night... fifth of the period for fort wayne..

???komets cruise tonight, 7-2 the final..

The komets will be home friday to host the




