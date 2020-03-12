Global  

The president said in a rare Oval Office address that travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 days starting Friday at midnight.
President Trump Suspends Travel From Europe To U.S. — Except From U.K.

President Trump Suspends Travel From Europe To U.S. — Except From U.K.Watch VideoIn a rare address from the Oval Office to the nation Wednesday night, President Donald...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayNews24Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesReutersBBC NewsReuters India


U.S. suspends travel from Europe as coronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will suspend all passenger travel from continental...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Trump suspends travel to Europe

Trump suspends travel to Europe

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:16

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:35

