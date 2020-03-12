Global  

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Dennis O'Donnell reports.

(3-11-2020)
Mavs avoid 3-game skid with 113-97 win over Nuggets

DALLAS (AP) — Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luka Doncic scored 28 points and the...
Seattle Times - Published

NBA season suspended due to coronavirus

One of the NBA's best players has come down with coronavirus and the league has responded by...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsE! OnlineReutersTMZ.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Suspends Season [Video]NBA Suspends Season

The NBA announced it will suspend the season following Wednesday night's games after an NBA player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:36Published

NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Concerns

The NBA announced that it was suspending the season following Wednesday night's scheduled games until further notice over coronavirus concerns.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:14Published

