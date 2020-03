University Of Delaware Professor Is State's First Presumptive Positive Covid-19 Case RESPONSE BILL THAT INCLUDESFREE TESTING PAID SICK LEAVEAND UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE.ALL ACROSS OUR AREAOFFICIALS ARE WORKING TO STOPTHE SPREAD OF THE COVID 19.IT IS IMPACTING DAILY LIFEFORCING CLOSURES ANDCANCELLATIONS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERTRANG DO IS LIVE IN THE NEWSCENTER WITH THE VERY LATEST ONTHE OUTBREAK IN OUR REGION,TRANG.REPORTER: WE HAVE LEARNESPERANZA ACADEMY AND CLIMBERELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL BECLOSED FOR THE WEEK FOR DEEPCLEANING.MEANWHILE PENNSYLVANIA'S TOTALCASES OF COVID 19 IS AT 16 ANDLATEST IDENTIFIED CASE IS AMEMBER OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENTIN MONTGOMERY COUNTY.WITH NINE CASES, MONTGOMERYCOUNTY HAS HIGHEST NUMBER OFTHE COVID 19 DIAGNOSES INPENNSYLVANIA.THE NEW CASE ACE A THREEYEAR-OLD LOWER PROVIDENCEPOLICE OFFICE SHORE LIVED INPERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP.HIS SYMPTOMS DO NOT REQUIREHOSPITALIZATION AND HE ISCURRENTLY AT HOME BEINGMONITORED.REPORTER: DOCTOR VALARKOOSH CHAIR OF THEMONTGOMERY COUNTY BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS SAID THEOFFICER, CONTRACTEDCORONAVIRUS FROM ANOTHERPERSON WHO PREVIOUSLY TESTEDPOSITIVE.COUNTY OFFICIALS ARE IN THEPROCESS OF CONTACTING ANYONEWHO MAY HAVE HAD CONTACT WITHTHE OFFICER.SO FAR PHILADELPHIA HAS ONEPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASE BUTCITY HAS ACTIVATED IT'SMERGECY OPERATIONS CENTER.CENTER WILL BE OPENED ON ALIMITED BASIS AND WILLCOORDINATE CITIES RESPONSE TOANY NEW CASES.WE HAVE ALSO LEARN THATCLIMBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILLBE CLOSED FOR THE REST OF THEWEEK SO CLEANING CREWS CANDISINFECT THE BUILDING.STUDENT PRESENTED FLU-LIKESYMPTOMS AND THAT STUDENT HASRELATIVES WHO VISITED THECOUNTRY WITH WIDESPREADCORONAVIRUS ACTIVITY.STATE OF THE DELAWARE HASRECORDED ITS FIRST CASE OF THECOVID 19.PATIENT IS A MAN OVER 50 WHOIS A PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITYOF DELAWARE.HE WAS EXPOSED OUT OF STATEAND ISOLATED A THE HOME N NEWJERSEY EIGHT NEW PRESUMPTIVEPOSITIVE CASES BRING GANDERSTATE'S TOTAL TO 23.FOR THE IF FIRST TIMEOFFICIALS HAVE NOT FIGURED OUTORIGIN OF HOW TWO PEOPLECONTRACTED THE VIRUS, STOKINGFEARS THAT THIS COULD BECOMMUNITY SPREAD.COMMUNITY SPREAD, INDICATESTHAT THE CORONAVIRUS ACE MONKUS.WE HAVE AN EXPECTATION THATMAY BE THE CASE.NEW BECAUSE OF THESECOMMUNITY SPREAD CASESOFFICIALS ARE WARNING PUBLICTO VOID LARGE GATHERING WHEREPEOPLE STAND OR SIT IN CLOSEPROXIMITY.FOR NEW WE ARE LIVE FROM THECBS-3 NEWS CENTER I'M TRANG DOFOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".BACK TO YOU GUYS.MORE COLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITIES ARE CANCELING INPERSON CLASSES OVER FEARS OFTEMPLE UNIVERSITY, VILLANOVA,SWARTHMORE COLLEGE, UNIVERSITYOF THE PENNSYLVANIA AND