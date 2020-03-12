Global  

SFO Impacted By Coronavirus As Trump Enacts Travel Ban On Europe Flights

Many ticket counters at San Francisco International Airport were empty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unilaterally banned most travel from Europe for 30 days, a decision that was slammed by European leaders.

Jackie Ward reports.

(3/12/20)

Trump Announces Travel Ban From Europe To U.S. Due To Coronavirus

President Trump says the United States is suspending all travel to and from Europe for a lengthy...
Homeland Security Clarifies Donald Trump's Travel Ban Rules From Europe To US

Earlier tonight (March 11), President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the status of...
'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travellers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb..

Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries [Video]Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries

The European Union has condemned the announcement by Donald Trump of a near ban on travel from 26 Schengen countries over coronavirus, saying it had been imposed "unilaterally and without..

