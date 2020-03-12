Hannah Ann Says Peter Reached Out To Hannah Brown A Week Before Breakup

Global  

While sitting down with "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast hosts and former "Bachelorette" stars Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay, Hannah Ann shares the timeline of her breakup with Peter Weber and reveals that he reached out to Hannah Brown for closure a week before their split.

