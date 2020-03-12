The Bachelor Finale Recap: Peter's Mom VS Madison | The Bach Chat 🌹

We're on to part 2 of The Bachelor finale!

We talk about Peter's surprising and messy proposal to Hannah Ann, their breakup, his awkward reunion with Madison and of course... BARB!

So much awkwardness at the After the Final Rose to unpack!

What did you think of the finale?

Is it really the most dramatic in Bachelor history?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!