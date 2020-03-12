Global  

PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK has now moved to the delay phase in the fight against coronavirus.

The prime minister spoke at a press conference in 10 Downing Street after chairing the government's emergency Cobra meeting this afternoon.

Report by Blairm.

Coronavirus 'Delay' phase triggered in fight to tackle outbreak - this is what it means

Coronavirus 'Delay' phase triggered in fight to tackle outbreak - this is what it meansIt is the second section of the government's four-point plan to tackle Covid-19 and aims to slow the...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Wales Online


Coronavirus: UK moving into delay phase as top doctor warns of strain on NHS

Critical care beds in the NHS could come under intense pressure during a coronavirus epidemic,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate [Video]UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called "delay phase" which includes the option of more stringent measures designed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Sturgeon: UK is now in delay phase in coronavirus fight [Video]Sturgeon: UK is now in delay phase in coronavirus fight

Speaking after today's Cobra meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the UK has moved from containment to the delay phase in the battle against coronavirus. Report by Blairm...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published

