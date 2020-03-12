Modell's Files For Bankruptcy, Closings Stores Nationwide 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published More than 3,600 employees will be looking for new jobs.

Recent related news from verified sources Modell’s Files For Bankruptcy, Plans To Close All Stores The New York City-based business will close all of its 153 stores in the Northeast.

