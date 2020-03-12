Global  

Modell's Files For Bankruptcy, Closings Stores Nationwide

Modell's Files For Bankruptcy, Closings Stores Nationwide
More than 3,600 employees will be looking for new jobs.
The New York City-based business will close all of its 153 stores in the Northeast.
The New York City-based business will close all of its 153 stores in the Northeast.

