2020 NCAA Tournament Canceled Due To COVID-19 Threat 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2020 NCAA Tournament Canceled Due To COVID-19 Threat NCAA cancels its men's and women's division one basketball tournaments due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Mike Max reports (1:22). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Mar. 12, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Downtown's SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament to continue without fans The Southeastern Conference made the decision late Wednesday night to close the remainder of its...

bizjournals - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this