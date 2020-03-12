Global  

2020 NCAA Tournament Canceled Due To COVID-19 Threat

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
2020 NCAA Tournament Canceled Due To COVID-19 Threat

2020 NCAA Tournament Canceled Due To COVID-19 Threat

NCAA cancels its men's and women's division one basketball tournaments due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Mike Max reports (1:22).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – Mar.

12, 2020

