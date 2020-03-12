Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

President Donald Trump's top aides are scrambling to prop up industries crumbling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But according to Politico, just don’t call it a “bailout” around any White House officials or Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Trump's coterie is racing to design a wide-ranging government rescue of major sectors of the economy.

Trump has told aides he wants to go “big” on providing the economy with fiscal stimulus measures.

Analysts are closely watching job numbers in hospitality, transportation, food services and manufacturing.

All those industries may experience declines due to interruptions in the supply chain.