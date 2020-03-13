Cornonovirus Updates

For news 12 now at 6.

The concern over coronavirus is hitting home here in the tennesee valley.

We have a number of new developments to pass along.

Hamilton county schools will be closing for 2 weeks.

They will be open tomorrow to give students instructions on how to keep learning while out of class.

Tennessee now has 18 cases of coronavirus.

Georgia has recorded its first death.

And more colleges are going on-line.

Chattanooga state community college is extending its spring break through march 22nd.

They are preparing to move on line if needed after that.

Hamilton county officials say there are no cases of coronavirus in hamilton county.

The mayor held a press conference this afternoon.

So far, one person in the county has gotten a negtive test result.

Officials say two people are being monitored because they recently travelled to italy.

They have remained symptom free.

There is coronavirus testing in hamilton county.

It's a swab test that does not provide instant results.

> most doctor's offices and such are, have the facility to do that.

More and more are developing protocols for collecting the specimen and then that is sent to a lab.

Mostly sending to the state lab, but now several commercial labs have become available and they're testing."

If someone is severely ill with shortness of breath then they need to see a doctor.

Officials say call the doctor's office beforehand so they can prepare.

All visitation at the hamilton county jail and silverdale detention facility is now being suspended.

That's to limit possible exposure to the virus among the inmates and employees of the jail.

Inmates will still have access to current video and phone communication to speak with family, friends, and their legal counsel.

