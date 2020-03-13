Global  

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail
Manning was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being...
Seattle Times - Published

US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison

Former US Army soldier and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning was imprisoned for refusing to...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison [Video]Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison

Chelsea Manning is to be released from jail.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

