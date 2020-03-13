Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published Manning was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being...

Seattle Times - Published 4 hours ago



US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison Former US Army soldier and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning was imprisoned for refusing to...

Deutsche Welle - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Catherine Walsh BBC News - Chelsea Manning case: Judge orders release from prison https://t.co/fqFKSjj90Q 3 seconds ago Cindy Abouhalawa RT @AP: Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail. The former Army intelligence analyst had been incarcerated since May for refusing… 7 seconds ago Susan McNicoll RT @Reuters: U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison https://t.co/CWcSAzXStD https://t.co/9Qxszmk4hs 8 seconds ago DeborahR Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from jail in Virginia #SmartNews https://t.co/bAyR4tyeut 23 seconds ago Jeannie McCrimmon RT @ScoPoliticsNews: U.S. federal judge orders that former US army soldier Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from jail https:/… 26 seconds ago ❌🇬🇷GreekToMe🇺🇸❌ RT @BBuchman_CNS: Chelsea Manning was released from jail today. ⬇️ https://t.co/8t0xiBG9XN 28 seconds ago A R T RT @AFP: US judge orders former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning released from jail https://t.co/VD1kDD5oUS https://t.co/B… 32 seconds ago Shorty RT @elliemail: Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from jail in Virginia https://t.co/1uC6PLfCzn 41 seconds ago