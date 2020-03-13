Broward Schools To Stay Open But All Sporting Events Canceled



Tweets about this Western Principal 🚨Schools remain open🚨 🚨Please stay informed🚨 #WildcatPride #DavieStrong https://t.co/6AgG1OH6CJ https://t.co/yDqRdNxOJP 7 hours ago Robb Wilder Everyone else: Stay home, do classes from home. Broward Schools: YOLO. Come on down we are open. 9 hours ago