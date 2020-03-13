Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 13 March Canadian Pm’s Wife

13 March Canadian Pm’s Wife

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
13 March Canadian Pm’s Wife
13 March Canadian Pm’s Wife
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canadian_deb

Canadian Deb RT @JapaninCanada: On March 13, Ambassador Kawamura sent a message to @JustinTrudeau to wish his wife, Ms. Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, a quick… 6 minutes ago

HumairaYousafi

Humaira ❤🇵🇰🇵🇰 RT @HumairaYousafi: PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for the s… 45 minutes ago

DoyleLeilani

Leilani Doyle RT @JaniceCharette: On Thursday 5 March, #CanadaHouse hosted an event for #InternationalWomensDay. Mme Sophie Grégoire Trudeau , wife of C… 2 hours ago

Mrizkhan1987

Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/T55px0yEo4 2 hours ago

Mrizkhan1987

Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/u88Vhu9b9i 2 hours ago

Mrizkhan1987

Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/BBqKKKrGtC 2 hours ago

Mrizkhan1987

Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/iA0SviY4Gq 2 hours ago

Mrizkhan1987

Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/JY3AdjRzpO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.