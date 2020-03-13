13 March Canadian Pm’s Wife



Tweets about this Canadian Deb RT @JapaninCanada: On March 13, Ambassador Kawamura sent a message to @JustinTrudeau to wish his wife, Ms. Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, a quick… 6 minutes ago Humaira ❤🇵🇰🇵🇰 RT @HumairaYousafi: PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for the s… 45 minutes ago Leilani Doyle RT @JaniceCharette: On Thursday 5 March, #CanadaHouse hosted an event for #InternationalWomensDay. Mme Sophie Grégoire Trudeau , wife of C… 2 hours ago Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/T55px0yEo4 2 hours ago Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/u88Vhu9b9i 2 hours ago Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/BBqKKKrGtC 2 hours ago Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/iA0SviY4Gq 2 hours ago Rizwan Khan PMLN press release : Lahore 13 March 2020 PMLN expressed sympathies to the Canadian prime minister and prayed for t… https://t.co/JY3AdjRzpO 2 hours ago