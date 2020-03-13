Global  

Watch: Robots deployed to spread awareness on coronavirus in Kerala

Kerala government has introduced a unique way to spread awareness about the coronavirus scare.

Two robots have been deployed which distribute hand sanitizers, masks and also display ways to contain the pandemic.

The robots have been developed by the Asimov Robotics.

This comes as the number of the cases in India has crossed 70 and one person has also died due to coronavirus infection.

