Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Peduto Declares State Of Emergency Amid Virus Outbreak

Mayor Peduto Declares State Of Emergency Amid Virus Outbreak

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Mayor Peduto Declares State Of Emergency Amid Virus Outbreak

Mayor Peduto Declares State Of Emergency Amid Virus Outbreak

Mayor Bill Peduto declared a state of emergency in the city on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clrfldcdaughtry

Alice M. GRACE RT @LindsayWardTV: BREAKING: Mayor Bill Peduto declares state of emergency in the city amid the coronavirus outbreak. @KDKA https://t.co/0l… 1 hour ago

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @MissBeulah2U: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh Area: Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of Emergency In City Amid Virus Outbreak https://t.co/7… 3 hours ago

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @jcallinan: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh Area: Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of Emergency In City Amid Virus Outbreak https://t.co/38gc7… 3 hours ago

ricenbeanies

Rice N Beanies Mayor Peduto bans gatherings of 250 or more in city; Allegheny County encourages same https://t.co/7HnrL8nXSM 3 hours ago

TheRealHarshman

✨Timothy Harshman 🗣🌎 Mayor Peduto bans gatherings of 250 or more in city; Allegheny County encourages same | https://t.co/BOAeOchQ5C… https://t.co/tD3Iowvpd1 4 hours ago

jcallinan

Jeremy Callinan Coronavirus In Pittsburgh Area: Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of Emergency In City Amid Virus Outbreak https://t.co/38gc76nTY5 4 hours ago

905wesa

90.5 WESA The declaration prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people. https://t.co/PuvidkH8TQ 4 hours ago

StephChambers76

Steph Chambers Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich reacts as Mayor Peduto declares a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pand… https://t.co/NJuPEN2h7h 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Mayor Declares State Of Emergency [Video]Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Mayor Declares State Of Emergency

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto signed a state of emergency declaration amid the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:47Published

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of Emergency [Video]Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of Emergency

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.