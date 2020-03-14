10 pm a block 3-13-20

Starts now.

Coronavirus cases on the rise across the area?

Putting many people on edge.

The number jumped to 14 in kentucky?

While indiana sits at 13?

And illinois tops the list at 46.

Right now?

We're hearing about new ways to protect you and your family.

Experts recommend sneezing into your arm?

Staying home from work or school if you're sick?

Washing your hands as often as possible and always wipe down those shared surfaces with sanitizing cloths.

Natalie brand has more.

From schools to museums to amusement parks daily disruptions from the coronavirus have become the new norm.

"i do think it the right thing to do and we are facing a crisis and i think this will help and we will focus on treating those who have the most severe forms of the illness.

And we will all get through this together."

Dr. lisa maragakis ( mar?gaw?is), epidemologist at johns hopkins medicine in baltimore, says even if you don have symptoms away from crowds and keeping your distance from others should be the mindset for now&social distancing a new buzzword.

It anything from not shaking hands, not hugging and kissing someone, to really just leaving more space between yourself and someone else.

(bridge around six feet is what doctors are recommending &and while some states are shutting down schools octors say that doesn mean completely changing your way of life "gathering in small groups is still going to occur, and i think is entirely appropriate.

We just have to be very vigilant about anyone who has symptoms of respiratory disease."

But dr. maragakis cautions any symptoms..eve n mild ones..should be taken seriously& meaning parents and individuals need to stay on alert and stay home when sick.

"1313 remember it's not a vacation there's a serious reason for school cancellations butt 1328 this is not a time for us to get together in large groups outside of work and outside of school."

Health experts say the goal here is not only to keep yourself safe..but to protect the more vulnerable in your community who are at risk for severe disease.

Natalie brand 44news.

As some americans stay home because of the coronavirus?

That's not an option for others.

Experts are advising drivers to avoid rush hour travel?

And if you're on public transit?

Make sure to wash your hands shortly after you reach your destination.

If you're flying?

You might want to reconsider your trip by rebooking your flight.

And like we just reported?

Try to practice social distancing?

By keeping a safe distance between yourself and the other people around you.

President trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus crisis.

This just days after the world health organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Confirmed cases in the united states are now past 1?hundred.

The declaration comes as most major sporting events, concerts, and broadway shows were canceled to fight the spread of the fas?moving virus.

Trump says: "to unleash the full power of the federal government to this effort today, i am officially declaring a national emergency two very big words.

The action i am taking will open up access to up to 50 billion dollars of very importantly, very important and a large amount of money for states and territories, our localities, and our shared fight against this disease.

In furtherance of the order, i'm urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately."

The declaration will free up to 5?billion dollars in fema funds to fight the coronavirus.

Governor eric holcomb's executive order to limit crowds of more than 250 people has made its way to the tr?

State.

Many school districts in indiana, kentucky and illinois have cancelled i?

Person classes for the next couple weeks to keep everyone safe.

That includes indiana's to?

Ranked signature school.

They're suspending class for the time being?

And even had to cancel an annual celebration where students play games at the ???a.

Wee making lemonade out of lemon.

Wee having a pancake breakfast outside.

Everybody has their social distance but we will have to cancel the spring fling?

While signature school is planning to do distance learning?

They're hoping to resume classes at their downtown evansville campus?

With graduation still planned for this spring.

Meantime?

Athletes and fans are*really feeling the pinch this week?

As games have been cancelled and postponed.

Sports director john rawlings joins us now with the details.

Hey john.

The ????a annoucning this afternoon that the boys basketball state tournament is postponed.

Commissioner bobby cox stated that due to the number of schools closing for an extended period of time..

The boys basketball tournament cannot be completed as scheduled.

The ????a does remain hopeful that a later date can be agreed upon to complete that tournament.

As for the spring sports at the high school level in the state of indiana..

The ????a stated that regular season contests are to be conducted at the discretion of the schools.

That being said..

High schools around the state of indiana have not finalized plans just yet..

But member schools of the ???c have suspended athletics until may 30th.

Meanwhile..

In the bluegrass state..

The ????a has announced all spring sports are cancelled through the 12th of april.

Currently..

There are no plans to cancel state championship play in spring sports..

But it could be considered with the potential of abbreviated seasons.

The affects of the corona virus are also being felt locally at the collegiate level..

This morning..

The ?mac officially announced the cancellation of all spring athletic competitions and championships ..

While this afternoon..

The ???c has suspended all spring sport activities..

And cancel the remaining 2020 conference championships .

The ???c will reconvene on april 6th..

To see if athletic competition can resume.

Around 7 o'clock tonight..

The missouri valley conference decided to cancel all intercollegia te competitions..

As well as the conference championships ..

Through the end of the academic year.

As for professional sports..

The list continues to grow.

Nascar announcing they are postponing their races..

And the masters tournament will be pushed back as well.

Be sure to stay with us on air and online..

As we continue to update you on how this pandemic is affecting sports across the world.

John rawlings..

44 news.

Summer is right around the corner and holiday world is set to open its doors.

The theme park opens this may?

And they're looking for qualified workers to fill those open spots.

The santa claus indiana staple is still planning to unveil their latest and greatest amenities on time this year.

Erran huber reports.

"i've enjoyed it over the years, and i've enjoyed the people around here."

So following his retiremen?

Don foerster is looking to go from guest to team membe?

Helping to make every day a holiday this upcoming season.

More like in security.

I think this would be a great place to meet people, be around people, and help people as much as possible.

He's joining those from all walks of life around the tr?state at holiday world and splashin' safari's job fair.

Amid growing economic uncertainty and the cancellation of thousand of events nationwid?

The major tr?

State employer is moving forward with their hiring event?

And with the promise of opportunity.

"we have a job for everyone.

So it's not a matter of 'can i get a job?'

You will get a job.

It's just a matter of where we will put you."

While those as young as fourteen can step into certain role?with sixteen being the lowest age for many other?

"we are here to entertain the public, and to make memories, and to entertain families.

We're looking for individuals who are happy and have smiles, and just want to have a really good time with the job that they have.

You want to have fun at your job, and if you can't have fun at a theme park, where can you have fun, right?"

"we're always specifically looking for food and beverages.

It's a big place and people are having a lot of fun.

And they want to stay all day and eat.

There's rides all over the park.

Rides and slides.

And they're always looking for people eager to have a good time."

But the job fai?which runs through saturda?

Doesn't just come with the opportunity to get seasonal work.

One lucky seasonal employee will walk away with a 10,000 cash prize.

And there are programs for teachers to earn gift cards for their classrooms. "being a teacher, everybody says we have the summers off, but we do still do things throughout the summer as well, getting a part time job.

So it's a little extra incentive to be able to get that job and have fun in the summer as well."

And holiday world and splashin' safari wants to make sure those who are looking to join their team have every opportunity to get to wor?

Through a transportati on system that stretches through the tr?state.

But should you not be able to participate in the fair or group interviews saturda?

Don't worry.

It's not the only shot at getting onboard.

If you're interested in learning more about the opportunities available at holiday world and splashin' safar?or applying for a job yoursel?

We'll have that linked on our websit?

Wevv dot com.

Eh 44news a new study finds that your cellphone likely has ten times the bacteria?

Than your toilet seat.

Gross right?

Luckily?

There's a new tool to protect you from your handheld devices.

You can use ?

V technology called phone soap?

And it kills all your phone's bacteria.

You can also cean off your devices with sanitizing wipes?

But don't spray it or obviously submerge your phone in anything wet.

More business owners are shutting their doors?

In hopes of protecting people from the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Aaron cantrell reports tonight from indy.

.

"it just seemed yesterday we were sort of moving along and then all of a sudden they canceled the nba season."

Sporting events canceled&.sc hools closed&all because of covi?19 aka the coronavirus.

"we just want to take this thing seriously and do what we can to prevent like whatever we can."

Three carrots restaurant owner ian phillips has been combining and implanting new polices because of the virus.

"all of our servers at fountain square are now starting to wear gloves.

"we're spraying all of the tables and the backs of tables.

The backs of tables.

All the bottles of ketchup and siracha; making sure those are sanitized."

He's telling his employees if you're sick stay home.

"we just want to take this thing seriously and do what we can to prevent like whatever we can."

His small vegan/ vegetarian restaurants haven't seen a dip in sales because of everyone's fear&but knows it could happen.

"service might be slower, or we might be running out of food."

He believes his restaurant would survive if he had to close...but his employees may not.

"we're a small business and i don't have a ton of money so if we have to cut hours those are my employees that are getting the most hurt because loss wages aren't covered by this by our insurance."

Indy chamber president and ??o michael huber tells us 85 percent of the chamber's members are small businesses with less than 50 employees.

He knows any restrictions or cancellations of any events or business closures will have a disproportion ate impact on small businesses like 3 carrots.

Phillips remains optimistic about the entire situation&so he's going to follow the protocols issued by the health department.

"hopefully we can get something passed to provide some sort of relief for workers who are going to be displaced because of this."

And please stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to watch the spread of covi?19 across the region.

You can also follow us on social media?

Or download the 44news app to your smartphone or tablet.

Those bare necessities can be hard to come by as people start hoarding supplies.

But one tr?

State community lends a helping hand.

Introducing this week's hometown hero.

