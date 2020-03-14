South Bay Residents Grapple With Business Falloff as 'New Normal' in Coronavirus Era 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:31s - Published South Bay Residents Grapple With Business Falloff as 'New Normal' in Coronavirus Era Santa Clara County is imposing restrictions on gatherings of 35 to 100 people, ensuring organizers have a six-foot distance between attendees, that they prevent the attendance of anyone with sickness, fever, or symptoms, and additional guidelines. Maria Medina reports. (3-13-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources March 13 Mike DeWine coronavirus news conference Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday several new steps the state is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus and provide relief to Ohio's residents. Credit: Rumble Duration: 11:39Published 6 hours ago COMMENTARY: The coronavirus era Keith on Coronavirus: “We will get through this together, because in Buffalo, that’s what we do.” Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:48Published 9 hours ago