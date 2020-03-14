India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News

India declares coronavirus a 'notified disaster'; People escaping coronavirus quarantine, traced and isolated; Heavy rains and hailstorm lash Delhi; Delhi govt warns of crackdown against those hoarding masks, sanitizers; Digvijaya Singh slams Jyotiraditya Scindia for hunger for power and more news #CoronavirusUpdates #Petrol #COVID19india

Er. MICHAEL ALOK WE SHOULD ALL CLAIM COMPENSATION FROM CHINA FOR SPREADING THIS MAN MADE DISEASE ALL OVER THE WORLD - https://t.co/SoY2WkV6mY 17 minutes ago

Ritambhara A. What do you do when your office refuses to cancel biometric attendance or even sanitise the office even as India de… https://t.co/SmDVPXunGv 16 minutes ago

ᴬˢᴴᴵˢᴴ ᵀᴿᴵᴾᴬᵀᴴᴵ आशीष त्रिपाठी #जयश्रीराम🇮🇳 RT @tfipost : India declares Coronavirus a 'notified disaster'. The government announced to provide ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh to the fam… 8 minutes ago