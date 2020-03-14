Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27.

On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers.

Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple to Close All Retail Stores Outside of China Until March 27th

Apple today announced that it is closing all of its retail locations outside of Greater China until...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderAppleInsider9to5MacZee NewsThe Next WebThe VergeReutersRIA Nov.


Top Stories: WWDC Goes Digital-Only, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, Apple Store Closures, and Mac Notebook Rumors

It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published
Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.