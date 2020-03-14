Global  

St. Patrick's Day festivities continue despite parade being canceled

St. Patrick's Day festivities continue despite parade being canceled

St. Patrick's Day festivities continue despite parade being canceled

Milwaukee's St.

Patrick's Day Parade was supposed to be held today, but it was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

However, the color green was present as some people still ventured outdoors.

