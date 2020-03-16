Baz Luhrmann and family in self-quarantine

Global  

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has quarantined himself and his family as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with coronavirus sufferer Tom Hanks on the set of their Elvis Presley biopic.

