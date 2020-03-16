Global  

Nine people forced into quarantine for violating self-isolation rules in Georgia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the National Center for Disease Control, is actively monitoring self-isolating citizens throughout Georgia to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nine citizens from Kharagauli, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Marneuli, Kobuleti and Batumi, who violated the rules of self-isolation, have been forced into a mandatory quarantine zone.

Currently, 12 people have been placed into quarantine zones due to violations of the rules of self-isolation.

"We would like to remind you that all persons on the territory of Georgia are obliged to obey the requirements of the Georgian legislation in the field of public health and to respect the decisions of the Public Health Service," reads the statement.

Footage from Sunday (March 15) shows people having their temperature checked and being placed into ambulances.

