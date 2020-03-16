Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published Penelope Cruz stands up for 'great friend' Johnny Depp Penelope Cruz has joined in defending Johnny Depp in his bitter defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, insisting he has been nothing but "generous" and "kind" in their decades of friendship.