New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide Restrictions New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently announced their joint-decision to impose a number of restrictions across the tri-state area.

The measures are being taken in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Starting March 16 at 8pm, all casinos, gyms and movie theaters will be shut down indefinitely.

Businesses will be reopened on the same date across all three states in the future, although that date is currently unknown.

The new restrictions also state that establishments serving food, such as restaurants and bars, will be limited to takeout and delivery services.

Certain “non-essential businesses” will be allowed to remain open, provided people remain six feet apart and the business remains at a capacity under 50 people.

They must also follow a strict closing curfew of 8pm each night.

“Essential businesses,” such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, will be allowed to remain open past 8pm.

In addition, non-essential travel between 8pm and 5am on “any given day” is being strongly discouraged.