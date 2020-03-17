Global  

Internet price gouging spikes in wake of coronavirus

Internet price gouging spikes in wake of coronavirus

Internet price gouging spikes in wake of coronavirus

In Oregon price gouging is defined as charging 15% or more than before the state of emergency for a product deemed essential to keep people safe.

Internet price gouging spikes in wake of coronavirus

And half marathon.

And while most of us are coming together to support each other --- there are those doing everything they can to make a quick buck.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome investigates the brazen schemes that some price gougers are using to take take advantage of the desperate.

As stores clean out... some people are taking advantage of the opportunity to make a quick buck even if it's illegal.

A quick glance at craig's list and facebook market place shows toilet paper and cleaning supplies selling for sky high prices.

Here's an ad from springfield offering toilet paper for 20 dollars a roll.

Emma jerome: "some of these listings you have to believe are jokes like this partial roll of papertowel being sold for $100 out of beavorton, but whether or not it is a joke... it's illegal.

In oregon price gouging is defined as charging 15% or more than before the state of emergency for a product deemed essential to keep people safe it is punishable by civil suit where a person can sue for damages -- a man in tennessee made national news after stockpiling more than 17 thousand bottles of hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes... selling them online for up to $70 each.

He was banned from amazon and ebay and after the attorney general got involved... he donated them to a local church "would you say that you're sorry?

He was banned from amazon and ebay and after the attorney general got involved... he donated them to a local church "would you say that you're sorry?

-- sorry for buying all of this?

Long paus* no i don't think that i would" if you believe a business is practicing price gouging -- you can call the department of justice price gouging hotline at 503-378-8442.

Reporting in



