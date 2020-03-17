Global  

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus

Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020)

San Francisco counties to order three-week 'shelter in place' - San Francisco Chronicle

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties were expected to order a 3-week "shelter in place" starting...
Much of San Francisco Bay Area under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to coronavirus

Residents in six San Francisco Bay Area counties will be confined to their home for the next three...
Coronavirus Shopping Tips For Bay Area Shelter-In-Place [Video]

Coronavirus Shopping Tips For Bay Area Shelter-In-Place

Chaotic scenes at grocery stores seems to be the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials are asking shoppers to slow down. KPIX's Kiet Do reports that the early bird gets the toilet..

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Restaurants Face Tough Future Without Dine-In Customers [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Restaurants Face Tough Future Without Dine-In Customers

As governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut order all restaurants to switch to take-out and delivery orders only, many are worried their businesses have a hard struggle to make ends meet...

