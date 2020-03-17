Global  

Homelessness & COVID-19

What do especially vulnerable communities do to stay healthy?
Coronavirus is impacting us all... but it could be especially tough for those more vulnerable... including the homeless population.

At the city council study session... city administrator steve rymer reports the catholic charities warming center is moving forward but they are losing volunteers.

Mayor kim norton says she is prioritizing the homeless as the pandemic unfolds.

Xxx "i've had calls from some of them worried i've had calls from other citizens it's something we'll discuss internally.

Is there another place we can offer or suggestions we can offer to keep those without a home safe during this?"

The warming center does house less than 50 people á so it does meet the current cdc guidelines./// the pandemic



