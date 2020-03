Las Vegas front line first responders grapple with coronavirus exposure, risk 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:13s - Published Las Vegas front line first responders grapple with coronavirus exposure, risk Las Vegas police, paramedics and firefighters have no choice but to respond to emergency calls and increasingly those first responders and front line hospitality workers are facing a danger than cannot see in the form of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. 13 Investigates has learned, two Las Vegas officers were requested to be tested after coming in contact with a person with a presumptive positive case of coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las Vegas front line first responders grapple with coronavirus exposure, risk PAST 44-HUNDRED TONIGHT..THERE ARE ALSO 87 DEATHS...INCLUDING ONE RIGHT HERE INCLARK COUNTY..WE'VE LEARNED THAT VICTIM IS AMAN..... IN HIS 60'S..THE HEALTH DISTRICT SAYING....HE HAD UNDERLYING CONDITIONS..THEY'RE ALSO CONFIRMING.....HE HAD BEEN HOSPITALIZED.....BUT...NO OTHER DETAILS WEREAVAILABLE..THERE ARE -35- CONFIRMEDCASES.... IN CLARK COUNTY..AND....OFFICIALS ALSO SAYING.....MORE TESTING WILL BEAVAILABLE.... LATER THIS WEEK..TONIGHT...WE ARE ALSO LEARNING MOREABOUT.....THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS...SITUATION....HEAD ON!!!13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE..AT METRO POLICE HEADQUARTERSWITH THE DETAILS.. JOE.THE POLICE AND OTHER FIRSTRESPONDERS..HAVE TO GO TO EMERGENCY CALLS..13 INVESTIGATES HAS LEARNED..AT LEAST TWO LAS VEGASOFFICERS..WERE REQUESTED TO BE TESTED...AFTER COMING INTO CONTACT WITHA PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVEPERSON...LAS VEGAS POLICE ARE ON HIGHALERT.. FOR DANGER..BUT THAT INCLUDES..A NEW DANGER THEY CAN'T SEE.SOT: STEVE GRAMMAS PRESIDENTPOLICE PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION16:32:32 "INITIALLY WHEN IFIRST HAD A CASE WHERE A COUPLEOF OFFICERS WERE IN CONTACTPOTENTIALLY WITH A SUBJECT IWAS PRESUMED TO HAVE THECORONAVIRUS I KIND OF JUMPEDTHE GUN AND TOLD THE SHERIFFHEY I WANT THEM TESTED ASAP."STEVE GRAMMAS..PRESIDENT OF THE POLICEPROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION..SAYS.. IT TURNS OUT..THE OFFICERS HAD MINIMAL RISKOF CONTRACTING COVID-19...AND WILL BE JUST FINE..BUT OTHER OFFICERS HAVEEXPRESSED THEIR WORK-RELATEDCONCERNS..AS MORE POSITIVE CASES..TURN UP.SOT: STEVE GRAMMAS PRESIDENTPOLICE PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION16:31:46 "WE HAVE HAD A FLOODOF PHONE CALLS EMAILS ASKINGQUESTIONS.I'VE HAD ALMOST DAILY MEETINGSWITH THE SHERIFF AND TALKEDABOUT CERTAIN ISSUES WE'RESEEING." GRAMMAS SAYS..OFFICERS AND THE DEPARTMENT ARETAKING A PROACTIVE APPROACH TOCOMBATING THE SPREAD..ALREADY.OFFICERS ARE TRAINED TO NOTICETHE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS.OF OTHER..INFECTIOUS CONDITIONS..LIKE TUBERCULOUS..A BACTERIAL LUNG ILLNESS.SOT: STEVE GRAMMAS PRESIDENTPOLICE PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION16:33:50 IT'S A LOT MORE ABASIC COMMON HYGIENE.WASH YOUR HANDS AS OFTEN AS YOUCAN CLEAN YOUR HANDS WITHDISINFECTANT, CLEAN YOUR CARSCLEAN YOUR GEAR DON'T BRINGANYTHING HOME TO THE FAMILY." OVER AT LAS VEGAS FIRE ANDRESCUE..CALLS..ARE SCREENED FOR POSSIBLECOVID- 19 RISK...A SPOKESPERSON TELLING USEARLIER THIS MONTH.IS STARTS WITH SIMPLEQUESTIONS: TIM SZYMANSKI/LASVEGAS FIRE AND RESCUE(INTERVIEW FROM MARCH 4, 2020):39 "IF WE FEEL IF IT FITS THATPROTOCOL AND WE THINK THATPERSON MIGHT HAVE THAT VIRUSWILL NOTIFY THE CREWS TO TAKESPECIAL PRECAUTIONS AND PROTECTTHEMSELVES AND WE WILL ALSONOTIFY THE FACILITY THAT PERSONIS BEING TRANSPORTED TO SO THEYARE READY TO ACCEPT THAT PERSONALSO." AS THE SITUATIONUNFOLDS..GAMING INDUSTRY AND HOSPITALITYWORKERS..ARE ALSO ON THE FRONT LINES..OF HELPING TO SLOW THE SPREAD.DR, TONY ALAMO/CHAIRMAN NEVADAGAMING COMMISSION PHYSICIAN1:51 "THESE CASINOS ARETHE CLARK COUNTY DETENTIONCENTER.. ALSO ANNOUNCED..AUTHORITIES ARE SCREENING EACHFOR SYMPTOMS..AND WATCHING THEM FOR AT LEAST14 DAYS.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.A LIVE LOOK..





