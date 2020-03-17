Global  

MET Gala postponed

MET Gala postponed

MET Gala postponed

The 2020 Met Gala has become the latest high-profile event postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning fashion’s biggest night which was due to be hosted this year by Meryl Streep alongside artistic director Anna Wintour, will be rescheduled.

