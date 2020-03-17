Global  

St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread

A sign announcing the cancellation of a St Patrick's Day parade in Athy, Co Kildare, due to coronavirus, and Dublin's Temple Bar is effectively deserted after pubs were urged to close because of the outbreak.

