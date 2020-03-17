Global  

Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Cineplex Inc said on Tuesday they will temporarily close theaters and entertainment venues across Canada.

The company operates 165 cinemas with 1,695 screens nationwide.

Reuters reports Cineplex will close all venues from March 16 to April 2 in an attempt to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

There are currently over 180,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world, with 441 cases in Canada.

Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

