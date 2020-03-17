SNHD: Nevada needs COVID-19 testing kits 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published SNHD: Nevada needs COVID-19 testing kits Southern Nevada Health District says it is waiting for more COVID-19 testing kits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources SNHD working to acquire more COVID-19 testing kits



As the number of presumptive coronavirus cases grows in Clark County, so do the concerns and frustrations over the lack of testing kits. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:14 Published 4 days ago