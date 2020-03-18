Global  

Katy Perry & Capitol Records Win 'Dark Horse' Trial | Billboard News

Katy Perry & Capitol Records Win 'Dark Horse' Trial | Billboard News

Katy Perry & Capitol Records Win 'Dark Horse' Trial | Billboard News

More than a half a year after a California jury stunned the music world by punishing Perry for ripping off a Christian rapper's song, a judge finds there was nothing protectable to infringe.

