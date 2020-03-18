Katy Perry & Capitol Records Win 'Dark Horse' Trial | Billboard News 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:07s - Published Katy Perry & Capitol Records Win 'Dark Horse' Trial | Billboard News More than a half a year after a California jury stunned the music world by punishing Perry for ripping off a Christian rapper's song, a judge finds there was nothing protectable to infringe.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Katy Perry Wins in Reversal of 'Dark Horse' Copyright Lawsuit Verdict Katy Perry has been found not liable for infringement. After half a year after a California jury...

Just Jared - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like