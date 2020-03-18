Google Earth is offering online tours of 31 national parks

Global  

Spring is on the horizon, but with many outdoor activities on hold for the next several weeks, it may be a little harder to get your nature fix.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t go hiking .

That’s thanks to Google Earth, which currently offers virtual tours of 31 U.S. national parks.

The tours have been available since 2019, but they’re becoming an increasingly appealing option as more Americans are being forced to stay home.

The tours are incredibly in-depth, complete with high-quality photos, 360-degree views and information about each trail.

All of the country’s most high-profile parks are featured, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite.

There are also a few lesser-known options, such as Wind Cave National Park and Channel Islands National Park

